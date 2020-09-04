Apple Watch Leads North American Wearable Market With a 9 Percent Year-on-Year Growth

While Apple Watch Series 6 is rumored to be announced in October of this year alongside the iPhone 12 series, Apple's wearable continues to grow in the North American market. The second-quarter results are in, according to a new report and the wearable saw a 9 percent growth compared to last year.

Apple Watch Dominates The Wearable Market in North America With a 9 Percent Year-on-Year Growth

According to a new report by Canalys, the Apple Watch grew by 9 percent compared to last year. Other than this, the shipments grew by 10 percent in Q2 off 2020. However, the value of the market remained stagnant year-on-year. Since there were a plethora of fitness trackers launched, the average selling price of wearables declines to $235 which is an 11 percent decline.

Despite these factors, the Series 5 remained the best-selling smartwatch in the United States. The Series 5 shipments are on par with last year's series 4 and there was a 30 percent increase in demand for Apple Watch Series 3.

Canalys predicts that wearables with advanced medical features will form an elevated tier which will create a major difference between standard and high-end watches next year.

Apple seems to be working on several high-end medical features which will definitely entice users. Previously, the Apple Watch brought forward the new ECG feature and to this day, the company does not have a solid contender in the field. Now, it has been rumored that Apple is working on blood oxygen monitoring, and much more. This will potentially put the Series 6 in the top-tier category.

However, the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be announced in October alongside several other products including the iPhone 12 series, AirTags, and more. Did you upgrade to the Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.