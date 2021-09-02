Apple Had the Third-Largest Market Share for Smartphone Chipsets in Q2 2021, Beating Its Close Rival Samsung

Thanks to the success of the iPhone 12, Apple’s market share as a smartphone chipset vendor has increased compared to the same period last year. According to the latest report, the California-based giant has beaten its close rival Samsung, but it trails by a significant margin compared to Qualcomm.

Apple’s Smartphone Chipset Market Share Was Actually Higher in the Previous Quarter

The latest data from Counterpoint Research reveals that for the Q2 2021 period, Apple had a 15 percent market share in the smartphone chipset category. Samsung, on the other hand, was trailing behind its nemesis, with a 7 percent share during the same period. Apple’s market share actually increased slightly compared to the 13 percent share it had during the same period last year.

However, despite the company’s iPhone 12 series selling well, which is fueled by the company’s A14 Bionic, Apple continues to trail behind the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek. According to the Q2 2021 stats, Qualcomm possesses more than twice the market share as Apple, which is not surprising, considering nearly every major Android flagship phone maker relies on the San Diego chip firm for its Snapdragon lineup of SoCs.

It should also be noted that Apple’s smartphone chipset market share decreased from 17 percent to 15 percent in the previous quarter. It is possible consumers are holding off on their purchase in anticipation of the iPhone 13 family, which will feature the company’s next-generation A15 Bionic. According to one report, Apple has tasked TSMC to mass produce 100 million A15 Bionic chips and asked its supply chain to raise iPhone 13 production by 20 percent compared to the iPhone 12 series.

These numbers suggest that Apple anticipates high demand for the iPhone 13 lineup, which could take that chipset market share higher. The company is also planning to launch a low-cost 2022 iPhone SE, which could become a favorite amongst budget-conscious consumers, which will positively contribute to its overall position. Unfortunately, do not expect Apple to overtake Qualcomm or MediaTek, as both manufacturers will continue to supply record volumes to various clientele.

Regardless, it is impressive that Apple has managed to secure third place, despite not selling its A-series chips to any company.

