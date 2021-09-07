MediaTek Takes the Lead Over Qualcomm in Chipset Shipments

We have known Qualcomm to be one of the biggest chips suppliers for smartphones. However, MediaTek has now managed to reach newer heights even in the 2nd quarter of this year. According to statistics posted by Counterpoint Research, the results show that Taiwanese chipset manufacturer is leading the pack.

According to the tracking firm, MediaTek managed to gain a 43% share of the global smartphone SoC market in Q2 2021 compared to a 35% share back in Q1 20201. Meanwhile, Qualcomm accounted for a 24% market share compared to the 29% market share they saw back in the first quarter of this year.

MediaTek Bests Qualcomm in Smartphone SoC Shipments, Will Soon Announce a Flagship Chip

Counterpart Research has pointed out that MediaTek's success was because the company is focusing on mid-range to low-end 5G chipsets and LTE chipsets. Qualcomm's performance was reported to be low because the company is more affected by the industry-wide chipset shortage and lower yields.

However, the research firm reported that Qualcomm accounts for a 55% share of the 5G baseband modem market compared to MediaTek's 30%. Both the numbers were up from 29% and 11% respectively a year ago.

It should not come as a surprise that MediaTek has excelled in the mid-range and budget chipset segments. Still, when talking about higher-end processors, Qualcomm's offerings are usually the go-to for flagship phones. However, this means that MediaTek could soon start to target the higher-end market, too. This is not just speculation since the company has already mentioned that they will bring flagship processors at some point in the future.

The upcoming Vivo X70 series will debut with the Dimensity 1200 under the hood, and based on how things are looking for that Taiwanese chip manufacturer, I am genuinely excited to see some flagship chips from them. This will perfectly even out the playing field.