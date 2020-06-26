Apple Takes The Cake in Consumer’s Wireless Headphone Preferences, Beats Behind Bose and Sony

According to the latest survey among UK consumers, Apple was stacked against Bose and Sony for wireless headphone preferences. When it comes to wireless in-ear headphones, Apple is the likely brand that customers will opt for against the previously mentioned giants. However, Beats does not beat Sony and Bose in the list. Let's dive in to see some more details on the scenario.

Apple Takes The Cake in Consumer's Wireless Headphone Preferences, Beats Takes Fourth Spot Behind Bose and Sony

The survey was conducted by Counterpoint, asking customers what brands will they consider when buying new wireless headphones. It was a clear win for Apple with 63 percent of responses naming the iPhone-maker as the potential purchase. In contrast to Apple, Bose was chosen by 47 percent of consumers followed by 40 percent for Sony. The final tally adds more than 100 percent as it represents all the brands.

iPhone 12 Might Not Ship With EarPods or Charger – Barclays

While Counterpoint did not reveal the entire list, the top 8 companies following Beats on fourth were Samsung, Sennheiser, LG, and Jabra. Beats is not that below Sony as it gathers 38 percent of preferences. The majority of the consumers were looking to get a wireless headphone in the £51 to £150 that roughly translates into $63 to $186.

The interest in ANC over other features like auto volume adjustment, real-time translation, voice search, etc. is due to the multiple use cases for ANC in our daily life. It is helpful to create an uninterrupted environment when listening to music or an audiobook or a more distraction-free environment during work or study. ANC features in True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones are also praised for providing better sound quality, but concern was also expressed about the potential for ANC to drain batteries faster.”

The cheapest AirPods option in the UK are available at £159, a little above the preferred price bracket. Active Noise Cancellation was the most desired feature for consumers and it decreased the likelihood of the AirPods. Consumers were only willing to pay a 20 percent premium for the Active Noise Cancellation feature. It is only available on the AirPods Pro and Apple is selling it for £249.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your preferred brand for your next wireless headphone purchase.