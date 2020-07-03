Apple Surveying iPhone Users About USB Chargers in Box Ahead of iPhone 12 Launch

There have been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding Apple's decision to not include USB chargers in the iPhone 12's box. While all of us are pretty bummed about it, Apple seems to be sending surveys to iPhone users asking how they use the USB charger that ships with the box. The iPhone 12 is set to arrive later this year and there have been a plethora of reports that Apple will not ship it with a charger along with Earphones.

Apple Surveying iPhone Users About USB Chargers Amidst Rumors That Apple Will Now Ship it With iPhone 12

The survey asks users about the last iPhone they bought and what they did with the charger after they replaced it with a new model. It looks like Apple is surveying existing users of the iPhone and users who recently bought a new iPhone. Apple also highlights that the survey is referred to the USB adapter and not the Lightning cable.

The USB charger is used for charging using a wall outlet. You can plug the charger into an iPhone with a separate charging cable.

As for what the survey includes is a bunch of multiple-choice checkboxes on what users did with their iPhone chargers. The choices include the following:

I sold or traded it with my iPhone

I lost it.

I gave it to a family member or friend

I still use it at home

I still use it outside (at work, school, or other places)

I still have it, but I don't use it

Take note that this is not the first time that Apple is asking users about its products. The company also surveyed having a headphone jack on the MacBook Pro, and it still has the port. What does the survey tell us amidst rumors that Apple will not include it in the box? You can check out the screenshot of the survey shared by a Twitter user.

Pesquisa da Apple que recebi por email. Várias perguntas sobre o uso do carregador! Será q teremos um iPhone 12 sem carregador na caixa? 🤔 terá?? @juniornannetti @marchwill pic.twitter.com/q1kiiCVeQL — Gustavo Alves Reis (@Gunstaxl) July 1, 2020

The translation reads:

Apple survey that I received by email. Multiple questions about how I use the charger! Will we have an iPhone without a charger in the box?

Do you think Apple will not ship the upcoming iPhone 12 with a charger? Let us know in the comments.