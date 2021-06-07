Apple’s Spatial Audio Will Not Work on Intel-Based Macs; Only for Models With the M1 Chip

If you have been paying attention to Apple’s plans, we do not have to remind you about Spatial Audio. It is the company’s simulated surround sound experience that is supported by multiple devices, including the company’s M1 Mac lineup. So does that mean all previous-generation Intel-based Macs will support this feature? Apple might be limiting it to just M1 Macs.

To Experience Spatial Audio, Your Will Need to Have Your AirPods Max or AirPods Pro Connected to Any M1 Mac

Apple might not have explicitly mentioned it, but Spatial Audio support will be available for M1 Macs only. In short, those who are still using an Intel Mac and do not intend to upgrade in the near future, do note that you will not be able to experience this audio feature. Here is another tidbit that users should know about Spatial Audio.

Download the New iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Wallpapers [Light and Dark]

According to Apple, to experience the feature, your AirPods Max and AirPods Pro need to be connected to the M1 Mac. All M1 Macs will likely need to be updated to macOS Monterey for users to experience Spatial Audio, but you will have to wait a little while for the update to arrive.

That is because the first public beta for all of Apple’s software will be available in July, and depending on the company’s plans, we shall see all official update releases happening in the third or fourth quarter of the year. Apple has not updated us if Intel Macs will get Spatial Audio support, so we will have to keep our fingers crossed and await further updates.

Assuming Spatial Audio is only allowed on M1 Macs, do you think it will be unfair for those customers that already own Intel-based Macs? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

