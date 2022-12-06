Spatial Audio on Android will be Limited to a Few Apps

Spatial Audio is a lot of fun if you have had the chance ot use it. A feature available on iPhones for some time now is finally making its way to Android in a somewhat limited fashion. It has been some time since Google announced the feature, and despite that, we will not see it come out until January.

However, we finally have details as to how the feature is going to work along with supported apps, and honestly, you would be disappointed to see the list.

Spatial Audio is Dropping to Pixel Phones But Won't Be Widely Supported

Let's get obvious out of the way. At launch, Spatial Audio will only be available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of phones. Google claims that it will let users enjoy content with an "immersive effect," sadly, we are ot sure when the update will be rolling out in January, but Google has been kind enough to share how you can enable it.

Open your phone's Settings app. Tap Sound & vibration > Spatial Audio. Turn on Spatial Audio.

Google has also mentioned a small list of apps that will support Spatial Audio, at least at launch. The apps that will support the feature are:

Netflix

YouTube

Google TV

HBOMax

The catch here is that these apps are supposed to have 5.1 or higher audio tracks, and you can only do so by hearing headphones or earbuds.

Furthermore, if you have the Pixel Buds Pro, then Google has something called head-tracked Spatial Audio for you. Here's how you can enable that.

Open your phone’s Settings app. Tap Connected devices > Pixel Buds Pro > Settings > Head tracking. Turn on Head tracking.

Last but not least, Google has mentioned that in order ot use Spatial Audio the right way and have the best experience, you must listen to content marked as Dolby Audio, 5.1, or Dolby Atmos.

Google also mentioned that you should use headphones with "Made by Google" or "Made for Google" on them as they are certified to work with Pixel phones. You can read all about the new feature here.

Are you looking forward to Spatial Audio on your Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series? Let us know what you think of the new feature.