Apple Show New Emojis Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac in 2020

For World Emoji Day, Apple has announced the next set of emojis that will be available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS later this year.

July 17 is celebrated as the annual World Emoji Day, and Apple uses this day to announce the next list of emojis that they will add to their software updates later in the year.

These emojis are part of the Unicode standard, Emoji 13.0, which was announced earlier this year. The new list of emojis ranges for animals, to hand gestures, internal organs, bubble tea, and more. Here is the complete list of 117 new emojis that will be available later this year:

Smiling Face with Tear Disguised Face Pinched Fingers Pinched Fingers: Light Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Medium-Light Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Medium Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Pinched Fingers: Dark Skin Tone Anatomical Heart Lungs Ninja Ninja: Light Skin Tone Ninja: Medium-Light Skin Tone Ninja: Medium Skin Tone Ninja: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Ninja: Dark Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo Man in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Man in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo Woman in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Woman in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone Man with Veil Man with Veil: Light Skin Tone Man with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone Man with Veil: Medium Skin Tone Man with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Man with Veil: Dark Skin Tone Woman with Veil Woman with Veil: Light Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Medium Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Woman with Veil: Dark Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby Woman Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Woman Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby Man Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Man Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby Person Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Person Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone Mx Claus Mx Claus: Light Skin Tone Mx Claus: Medium-Light Skin Tone Mx Claus: Medium Skin Tone Mx Claus: Medium-Dark Skin Tone Mx Claus: Dark Skin Tone People Hugging Black Cat Bison Mammoth Beaver Polar Bear Dodo Feather Seal Beetle Cockroach Fly Worm Potted Plant Blueberries Olive Bell Pepper Flatbread Tamale Fondue Teapot Bubble Tea Rock Wood Hut Pickup Truck Roller Skate Magic Wand Piñata Nesting Dolls Sewing Needle Knot Thong Sandal Military Helmet Accordion Long Drum Coin Boomerang Carpentry Saw Screwdriver Hook Ladder Elevator Mirror Window Plunger Mouse Trap Bucket Toothbrush Headstone Placard Transgender Flag Transgender Symbol

As they are part of a global standard, these emojis will also be released on other platforms like Android, Windows, Twitter, and Facebook. The time frames for the roll-out of these emojis on other platforms are unknown.

As per Emojipedia, there were requests for a normal mask-wearing emoji to be added to this year's standard, due to the on-going pandemic, but the standards are decided over a period of two years. There is a mask-wearing emoji already available but it looks like a sick person. Until then, users can rely on Memojis which have already been updated to support masks. These mask-wearing emojis will be available with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS 11 Big Sur.

Right now, Apple is testing the beta versions of iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, and they do not include these emojis. These new sets of emojis are usually launched with a minor software update after the major new software updates are released by the end of the third quarter.

