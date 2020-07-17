Apple Show New Emojis Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac in 2020

  ⋮  

For World Emoji Day, Apple has announced the next set of emojis that will be available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS later this year.

July 17 is celebrated as the annual World Emoji Day, and Apple uses this day to announce the next list of emojis that they will add to their software updates later in the year.

These emojis are part of the Unicode standard, Emoji 13.0, which was announced earlier this year. The new list of emojis ranges for animals, to hand gestures, internal organs, bubble tea, and more. Here is the complete list of 117 new emojis that will be available later this year:

  1. Smiling Face with Tear
  2. Disguised Face
  3. Pinched Fingers
  4. Pinched Fingers: Light Skin Tone
  5. Pinched Fingers: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  6. Pinched Fingers: Medium Skin Tone
  7. Pinched Fingers: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  8. Pinched Fingers: Dark Skin Tone
  9. Anatomical Heart
  10. Lungs
  11. Ninja
  12. Ninja: Light Skin Tone
  13. Ninja: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  14. Ninja: Medium Skin Tone
  15. Ninja: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  16. Ninja: Dark Skin Tone
  17. Man in Tuxedo
  18. Man in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone
  19. Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  20. Man in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone
  21. Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  22. Man in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone
  23. Woman in Tuxedo
  24. Woman in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone
  25. Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  26. Woman in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone
  27. Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  28. Woman in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone
  29. Man with Veil
  30. Man with Veil: Light Skin Tone
  31. Man with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  32. Man with Veil: Medium Skin Tone
  33. Man with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  34. Man with Veil: Dark Skin Tone
  35. Woman with Veil
  36. Woman with Veil: Light Skin Tone
  37. Woman with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  38. Woman with Veil: Medium Skin Tone
  39. Woman with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  40. Woman with Veil: Dark Skin Tone
  41. Woman Feeding Baby
  42. Woman Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
  43. Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  44. Woman Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
  45. Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  46. Woman Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
  47. Man Feeding Baby
  48. Man Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
  49. Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  50. Man Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
  51. Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  52. Man Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
  53. Person Feeding Baby
  54. Person Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
  55. Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  56. Person Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
  57. Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  58. Person Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
  59. Mx Claus
  60. Mx Claus: Light Skin Tone
  61. Mx Claus: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  62. Mx Claus: Medium Skin Tone
  63. Mx Claus: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  64. Mx Claus: Dark Skin Tone
  65. People Hugging
  66. Black Cat
  67. Bison
  68. Mammoth
  69. Beaver
  70. Polar Bear
  71. Dodo
  72. Feather
  73. Seal
  74. Beetle
  75. Cockroach
  76. Fly
  77. Worm
  78. Potted Plant
  79. Blueberries
  80. Olive
  81. Bell Pepper
  82. Flatbread
  83. Tamale
  84. Fondue
  85. Teapot
  86. Bubble Tea
  87. Rock
  88. Wood
  89. Hut
  90. Pickup Truck
  91. Roller Skate
  92. Magic Wand
  93. Piñata
  94. Nesting Dolls
  95. Sewing Needle
  96. Knot
  97. Thong Sandal
  98. Military Helmet
  99. Accordion
  100. Long Drum
  101. Coin
  102. Boomerang
  103. Carpentry Saw
  104. Screwdriver
  105. Hook
  106. Ladder
  107. Elevator
  108. Mirror
  109. Window
  110. Plunger
  111. Mouse Trap
  112. Bucket
  113. Toothbrush
  114. Headstone
  115. Placard
  116. Transgender Flag
  117. Transgender Symbol

As they are part of a global standard, these emojis will also be released on other platforms like Android, Windows, Twitter, and Facebook. The time frames for the roll-out of these emojis on other platforms are unknown.

As per Emojipedia, there were requests for a normal mask-wearing emoji to be added to this year's standard, due to the on-going pandemic, but the standards are decided over a period of two years. There is a mask-wearing emoji already available but it looks like a sick person. Until then, users can rely on Memojis which have already been updated to support masks. These mask-wearing emojis will be available with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS 11 Big Sur.

Right now, Apple is testing the beta versions of iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, and they do not include these emojis. These new sets of emojis are usually launched with a minor software update after the major new software updates are released by the end of the third quarter.

Let us know which emoji are you looking forward to the most, in the comments section.

