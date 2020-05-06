Apple Seeds Beta 4 of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, tvOS 13.4.5, watchOS 6.2.5 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the fourth beta of its upcoming iOS 13.5, tvOS 13.4.5, and watchOS 6.2.5 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta builds arrive a week after the third beta was released. If you're a developer, you can download beta 4 from the Apple Developer Center.

iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, tvOS 13.4.5, watchOS 6.2.5 Released to Developers for Testing Purposes

Starting off with iOS 13.4 beta 4, it can be downloaded over-the-air or through the Apple Developer Center. Be sure to note that a proper configuration profile is required. iOS 13.5 introduces the new exposure notification API designed by Apple and Google. The API allows public health authorities to create COVID-19 tracing apps in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The update will also add a toggle in the Settings which will allow you to opt-out of the exposure notifications. Other than this, the update will also bring bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table.

Apart from iOS 13.5 beta 4, the latest beta is also available for watchOS 6.2.5. It can be downloaded via the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply navigate to General > Software Update. Be sure to note that you are required to have 50 percent or more battery life and plugged in. In addition, the Apple Watch must also be in the range of your iPhone.

The tvOS 13.4.5 beta 4 has been designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. The latest beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that is installed using Xcode. tvOS updates are pretty minor in scale compared to other builds considering the number of features that it brings to the table. However, there are bound to be bug fixes and performance enhancements for overall better user experience.

If you're not a developer, you can still install the beta without a developer account of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 on your iPhone or iPad. As for now, it might be too early what the beta 4 has in store for users so we would leave it to developers to test the new builds. We will share more on this as soon as we hear it.