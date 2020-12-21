Apple Has Secured 80 Percent of TSMC’s 5nm Production Capacity for 2021

It’s no secret that TSMC has been Apple’s chief supplier of chips for various products. TSMC continues to improve its chip developing technologies through long-term and increasing investments. Of course, when you have a lucrative client like Apple that continues to push the boundaries of silicon development, you’ll do whatever you can to retain that customer. The iPhone giant has also recognized TSMC as a valuable business partner, which is why for 2021, a fresh report states that it has occupied 80 percent of all 5nm production from the manufacturer.

5nm Production Capacity Reserved for Major Apple Launches, Including the A15 Bionic Expected to Fuel Upcoming iPhone 13 Series

A report from Taiwanese sources and published by CnBeta talks about Apple having secured an unrivaled production capacity from TSMC. Details mention that the third phase of TSMC’s plant will commence mass production from the first quarter of 2021. With production lines in place, the company should process around 9,000 wafers every month. Apart from Apple, companies like Qualcomm, MediaTek, Broadcom, and others have secured 5nm production from TSMC.

Several Apple products expected to release in 2021 will likely feature chips made on TSMC’s 5nm node. Keep in mind that TSMC has several node variants for different clients, starting with 5nm, then 5nm+, and lastly, enhanced 5nm. It’s not confirmed which manufacturing process these chips will use, but we can run you through the custom silicon that we expect to get unveiled next year. Firstly, we have the new iPad Pro series, and according to rumors, the new family of tablets will use A14Z Bionic.

These should also be the first from Apple to sport a mini-LED screen, and according to previous reports, the new iPad Pro models are expected in H1, 2021. Next up, we have the newly designed iMac, which is said to feature Apple’s A14T chip, and it could be the technology giant’s first machine to feature a dedicated GPU. Last but certainly not least, we have the iPhone 13 lineup, which is expected in September. The new models will likely be fueled by the A15 Bionic made on TSMC’s improved N5P, a 5nm node with improved performance and power efficiency.

With that being said, there are lots of products with powerful silicon expected in the next 12 months, and it’s no surprise that Apple has secured 80 percent of TSMC’s 5nm production capacity, assuming it’s true.

News Source: CnBeta