Advertising Authority Asks Apple to Stop Using the Term ‘Far Beyond HDR’ to Describe Its Pro Display XDR Color Range

Though the Pro Display XDR has received a ton of praise, including winning the ‘display of the year’ award, a UK advertising authority believes there is some false advertising involved. The authority has requested Apple to stop using the term ‘Far Beyond HDR’ when describing the color accuracy of the flagship monitor, along with other changes, which we recommend checking out right now.

ASA, UK’s Advertising Authority Also Questioned Apple’s Claims of the Pro Display XDR’s 1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK has asked Apple to drop the term ‘Far Beyond HDR’ from the Pro Display XDR, as well as clarify its stance on the P3 wide color range, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The ASA has also questioned Apple on the Pro Display XDR’s 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. After reviewing multiple complaints on how Apple is marketing the flagship monitor, the advertising authority has asked Apple to make the changes.

If you take a look at the images, you will notice these changes. Also, the ASA has asked Apple to mention that the Pro Display XDR supports 99 percent of the P3 color gamut, a small detail not stated before. Previously, a complaint was made that the marketing material led consumers to believe that the display supported 100 percent of the P3 color gamut. Apple has since made the required amendments, but it should be noted that these changes are only visible on the company’s UK website.





While the Pro Display XDR’s 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio is still visible, the report states that Apple is running independent tests to confirm the aforementioned claim, and based on the conclusion, it will make the required changes. Do you believe that these changes should be added in other regions too? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: 9to5Mac