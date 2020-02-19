Apple Releases Second Beta of iOS 13.4, macOS Catalina 10.15.4, watchOS 6.2, tvOS 13.4 to Developers

Apple has seen fit to release the second beta of iOS 13.4, macOS Catalina 10.15.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4 to developers for testing purposes. The latest beta build arrives two weeks after the company seeded the first developer beta. If you're a developer and want to test the latest beta firmware for yourself, you can download it right now on your compatible devices from the Apple Developer Center.

Apple Seeds Beta 2 of iOS 13.4, macOS Catalina 10.15.4, watchOS 6.2, tvOS 13.4 to Developers for Testing Purposes

iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 2 can be downloaded on your iPhone and iPad from the Apple Developer Center. Do take note that a proper configuration profile is required which can be installed from the Apple Developer Center. On the latest iPhone models with A13 processors, Apple requires you to install the beta through over the air mechanism using the configuration profile.

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 can be downloaded on your compatible Macs using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the appropriate configuration profile from the developer center. macOS Catalina 10.15.4 brings the new Screen Time Communication Limit, Pointer Accessibility, more to the mix and we still have to see what the new beta will bring.

tvOS 13.4 is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of the Apple TV models and can be installed using a profile that is installed using Xcode. Unlike iOS 13.4 beta 2 tvOS updates have been pretty minor in the past and presumably, the trend will continue with the latest beta update.

Other than iOS 13.4 beta 2, if you're looking to install watchOS 6.2 beta 2 on your Apple Watch, you can do so using a profile that's installed from the Apple Developer Center. Once you do so, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone, navigate to General > Software Update and you're good to go. Take note that your Apple Watch must have at least a 50 percent battery and place it on a charger.

At this point in time, it's too early to ask what the new beta builds have in store. However, we will let you guys know as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest builds.

Are you looking to install the latest beta 2 of iOS 13.4 and others? Let us know in the comments.