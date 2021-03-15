Download: Apple Releases Beta 4 of iOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur, 11.3, and watchOS 7.4 to Developers

Apple has seen fit to release beta 4 of its upcoming iOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur, 11.3, and watchOS 7.4 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta builds arrive two weeks after the previous build. If you're a developer, you can download the latest build on your compatible device right now for free. As for now, let's see what the new beta builds have to offer.

Apple Seeds iOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur, 11.3, and watchOS 7.4 Beta 4 to Developers FOr Testing Purposes

Apple has seeded iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5 beta 4 to developers with updated features and improvements. The updates also include bug fixes and performance enhancements along with security updates. This contributes to the overall stability of the platforms.

Open-Source Team Describes the Difficulties to Port Linux on M1 Macs

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 4

Starting off with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 4, you can download the builds through the Apple Developer Center or over the air. Make sure that a proper configuration profile is installed on your compatible iPhone and iPad. iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 is a major update given the number of forward-facing additions it brings to the table.

The build will allow you to unlock your iPhone while you are wearing a mask along with another unlocking method using the Apple Watch. Other than this, the build also brings global 5G support for the Dual-SIM mode on the iPhone 12 series. iOS 14.5 also adds AirPlay 2 support with the Apple Watch for Apple Fitness+, support for PlayStation5 DUalSense and Xbox Series X controller support, and much more.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 4

Sleep, Shut Down, Restart Your Mac Using Keyboard Shortcuts [How to]

Apple also seeds beta 4 of macOS Big Sur 11.3 to developers which can be installed on compatible Macs using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Make sure that you install the appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center.

Just like iOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3 is also a major update given it brings several new features to the mix. For instance, there are now more customization options in Safari, new optimizations for using IOS apps on M1 Macs, new Due Date, Creation Date, Priority, or Title listing support in Reminders, new "Made For You" section in Apple Music, redesigned Apple News+ tab with a dedicated "For You" section, and much more.

tvOS 14.5 Beta 4

tvOS 14.5 beta 4 has also been released to developers which can be installed on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models via a profile that is installed using Xcode. In terms of new additions, Apple Tv is gaining support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller as well as the Xbox Series X controller, much like iOS 14.5. This will allow users to use the high-end controllers with Apple Arcade. Other than this, tvOS updates have always been minor in terms of the number of features it brings to the table.

watchOS 7.4 Beta 4

Lastly, watchOS 7.4 beta 4 can be installed on your compatible Apple Watch models through the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply, navigate to General > Software Update and then follow the on-screen instructions. Make sure that a proper configuration profile is installed from the Apple Developer Center.

watchOS 7.4 brings the new "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature that works alongside your iPhone. It will allow you to unlock your iPhone using your watch. It also works with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 which enable AirPlay 2 for Apple Fitness+. There is a boatload of new features added to the mix, so be sure to stick around.

That's all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to install the new builds? Let us know in the comments.