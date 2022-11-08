Menu
Apple Releases iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.1 Beta 2 to Developers

Ali Salman
Nov 8, 2022, 02:22 PM EST
iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, and tvOS 16.2 Beta 2 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 Beta 2 to developers for testing purposes. The latest beta builds arrive two weeks after the first beta was released. If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest beta builds from the Apple Developer Center.

Apple Seeds iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, and tvOS 16.2 Beta 2 to Developers For Testing Purposes

If you want to check out iOS 16.2 beta 2 on your compatible iPhone, it can be downloaded for free from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure to install the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. iOS 16.2 is a major update considering the number of features it brings to the table. It includes the Freeform app, external display support in iPadOS 16.2, new Home app architecture, and much more.

The latest macOS 13.1 Ventura beta 2 can be downloaded to your compatible Mac from the Apple Developer Center. Be sure to install the latest configuration profile. Once you do so, the update will be available over the air through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings. macOS 13.1 will also bring support for the new Freeform app, updated Home app, and much more.

iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS 13.1, and tvOS 16.2 Beta 2 to Developers

watchOS 9.2 beta 2 can be downloaded on your Apple Watch after installing the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once you do that, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update and follow the instructions on the screen. Your Apple Watch must have at least 50 percent of battery life and plugged in. Moreover, it should be in the range of your iPhone.

Lastly, Apple has also seen fit to release tvOS 16.2 beta 2 to developers for testing purposes. You can download the latest build through a profile by installing it on your Apple TV using Xcode. tvOS updates are usually minor in scale when it comes to new features but the forthcoming update will bring support for Siri voice recognition along with a boatload of bug fixes and performance improvements.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on what is new in the latest iOS 16.2 beta 2 as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build. It was recently covered that Apple will release the update in mid-December. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

