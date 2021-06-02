Apple Seeds Beta 2 of iOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6, and tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6, and tvOS 14.7 to developers for testing purposes. The new build arrives a week after the first beta was seeded to developers. If you are a developer, you can install the latest build right now on your compatible Apple device,

As mentioned earlier, Apple has seeded beta 2 of iOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6, and tvOS 14.7 to developers. Starting off with iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, you can download the latest beta from the Apple Developer Center or via an over-the-air mechanism. Make sure that you have installed the proper configuration profile from the developer center. You can install the latest build on your compatible iPhone or iPad.

Other than iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 2, Apple has also released macOS 11.5 to developers. You can install the latest build on your compatible Macs through the Apple Developer Center after installing the appropriate configuration profile. You can install the latest build from the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

If you have installed iOS 14.7 and macOS 11.5 beta 2 from the developer center, you should also test Apple's latest beta 2 of watchOS 7.6. First, download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is set, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app and navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has 50 percent battery and plugged in. Moreover, also make sure that the wearable is in the range of your iPhone.

Lastly, you can also download beta 2 of tvOS 14.7 on your fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV. You can download the latest beta build using a profile that is installed using Xcode.

The current latest, iOS 14.6 houses excessive battery drain issues which Apple will potentially fix in the coming update. The latest builds focus on under-the-hood improvements and performance enhancements for their respective devices. Nonetheless, we will update you guys as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest builds. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you guys looking forward to the iOS 15 beta? Let us know in the comments.