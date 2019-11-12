Apple Releases Second Beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1 and tvOS 13.3 to Developers – Download

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the second beta of its upcoming iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1 and tvOS 13.3 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer, you can install the latest beta builds right now from the Apple Developer Center. Let's dive in to see some more details on the latest beta builds and what it has to offer.

Apple Releases Second Beta of iOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1 to Developers for Testing Purposes

The latest beta versions arrive a week after the first beta and two weeks after the iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1 and tvOS 13.2 release to the public. If you're not a developer you can enroll in Apple's beta testing program and then test it out yourself.

iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 second beta can be downloaded on your compatible iPhone and iPad models via a profile that can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or via over the air mechanism.

iOS 13.3 brings Communication Limits for Screen Time and much more. Apart from this, the update also fixed several bug fixes and performance enhancements that were not addressed in the previous build.

watchOS 6.1.1 can be installed on your compatible Apple Watch models via a profile that is installed through the Apple Developer Center. Simply launch the dedicated Apple Watch app and head over to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has more than 50 percent of battery, placed on a charger and in range of your iPhone.

As for what the second beta of watchOS 6.1.1 brings is unclear at this point. However, it will bring performance enhancements, and bug fixes to the mix which was not addressed in the previous build. We will update you guys as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest build.

If you're interested in installing the second beta of tvOS 13.3, it is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. It can be downloaded on your compatible Apple TV model using a profile that is installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates have been pretty minor in terms of introducing forward-facing additions to the mix when compared to iOS 13.3. However, the second beta will add under the hood performance additions for smoother user experience.

That's all there is to it folks. We will update you guys as soon as something new is discovered. Are you willing to install the second beta of iOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3 or watchOS 6.1.1? Let us know in the comments.