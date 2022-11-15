Download: Apple Releases iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2 Beta 3 to Develoepers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 3 of its upcoming iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the latest build from the Apple Developer Center for free. Scroll down to read more details on what is new in the latest builds and how you can download them on your compatible Apple devices.

Apple Seeds Beta 3 of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2 to Developers for Testing Purposes

Starting with iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, developers can download beta 3 from the Apple Developer Center after installing the proper configuration profile. Once you do that, the update will be available to you over the air. As for what you can expect, iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 will feature a new Freeform app, external display support for Stage Manager, a new Home app, and much more.

macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 3 can be downloaded on your compatible Macs through a profile that you can install through the Developer Center. The latest beta will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings. Similar to iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1 will include a new Freeform app, a new Home app, and much more.

Apart from iOS 16.2, Apple has also seeded the watchOS 9.2 beta 3 to developers for testing purposes. The latest beta can be downloaded on your Apple Watch after installing the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update and follow the instruction on the screen. Make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of battery life and is plugged in. watchOS 9.2 will bring support for the new Home app architecture which will work alongside iOS 16.2 and other updates.

Lastly, Apple has seeded tvOS 16.2 beta 3 to developers. The latest beta can be installed on your Apple Tv through a profile that you can install through Xcode. tvOS updates have always been minor in terms of what it brings to the table. Nonetheless, we will update you guys as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest build. Possibly, Apple will fix the issue where the Apple TV model with 128GB of storage is shown to house 64GB of space.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject, as soon as developers discover something new. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.