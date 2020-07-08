Android 11 Beta 2 is Now Available: Brings ‘Platform Stability’ for Pixel Phones, More

Android 11 beta 2 is finally here and we're only one more beta away from the final release. The beta 2 now rests on "Platform Stability" which means that developers can now ready their apps before the platform goes public later this year. The latest version does bring in tweaks and new features which we will talk about later on.

Android 11 Beta 2 is Now Here: Offers Platform Stability for Developers, More

As mentioned earlier, beta 2 holds special significance for developers. Developers can rest their minds on the fact that APIs, SDKs, and libraries would not change from this point forward to the final release. While the platform might still be crawling with bugs and glitches, developers can still relax that there won't be any new changes in Android 11 beta 2 which might affect the way their applications will work.

Google Pixel 5 Renders Pop up, Showing Design Elements Taken From the Upcoming Pixel 4a, and the Current-Gen Pixel 4

This includes not only final SDK and NDK APIs, but also final system behaviors and restrictions on non-SDK interfaces that may affect apps. So from Beta 2, you can release compatibility updates with confidence that the platform won’t change.

It might be too early to ask what Android 11 beta 2 has to offer to users. One of the changes that came to light up until now include Screen Recording with support for capturing device audio. We will definitely let you guys know as soon as we have more details on beta 2. What we're expecting the company to announce is scrolling screenshots, tweaks to notifications, and fixes for bugs found in beta 1. For more details, check out the Android Developer Blog.

If you are enrolled in Android 11 beta program, the beta 2 will be available to you via an over-the-air update on the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 soon. If you're not enrolled in the company's beta testing program, you can do so through Google's dedicated website. if you change your mind, here's how to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10.

That's all for now, folks. Are you willing to check out the beta 2 for yourself? Let us know in the comments.

News Source: Google