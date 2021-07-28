Apple Releases New Public Beta of iOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the third beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey to the public. The betas are available for everyone interested in trying out the upcoming software updates from Apple on their compatible devices. If you are up for it, you can download and install the latest betas from Apple's beta testing website.

Apple Seeds iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 Beta 3 to the Public

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta can be downloaded from Apple's Public Beta website if you have signed up for it. If you have, you will receive an over-the-air update on your iPhone or iPad. Simply make sure that you have installed the correct configuration profile from the Public beta website. The new beta will bring a boatload of new additions to the table as well as stability and performance improvements. So be sure to try it out on your compatible iPhone and iPads.

Other than iOS 15 public beta 3, macOS 12 Monterey can be downloaded on your compatible Macs from the Software Update section in System Preferences. Make sure that you have installed the appropriate configuration profile from the Public Beta website. As mentioned earlier, there is a boatload of new additions in the third beta build, so be sure to check it out for yourself.

watchOS 8 can be installed on your compatible Apple Watch model after you have updated your iPhone to the latest iOS 15 public beta 3. Once you do that, install the appropriate configuration profile from the Apple Public Beta website and then head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply navigate to General > Software Update and you are all good to go. Make sure that your Apple Watch is charged, plugged in, and in close range to your iPhone for the installation to take place.

If you are interested in testing out the new public beta of tvOS 15, you can download it on your compatible Apple TV by navigating to the Settings app. Once you do that, head over to the Software Update section in "System" and then toggle on "Get Public Beta Updates" after signing up on Apple's Public Beta website.

This is all there is to it, folks. The new updates will bring performance enhancements and more stability to the platforms. Take note that since the new iOS 15 public beta and other software updates are still in the beta phase, there are bound to be some errors and bugs that might limit normal use. We will share more details on the subject as soon as we have further information. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.