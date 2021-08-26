Apple to Overtake Samsung for Highest OLED Smartphone Shipments in 2021

In 2020, Apple gravitated its iPhone 12 lineup to an all-OLED affair, shipping all four models with a superior display technology. Previous reports have stated that Apple’s current iPhone family continues to be in high demand despite the imminent iPhone 13 launch, which could be one reason why the Cupertino tech giant could overtake Samsung for the largest OLED smartphone vendor in 2021.

Apple Expected to Continue to This Winning Trend in 2022

The latest estimates from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) talk about around 630 million OLED smartphone shipments tally for 2021, with Apple expected to reach the top position with 176 million shipments, taking 28 percent of the market. In comparison, Samsung is expected to ship around 145 million OLED smartphones for a market share of 23 percent.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Sales Are Causing Shipment Problems for Samsung

According to DSCC, this will be the first time Samsung will lose its top spot in the OLED smartphone shipments category, and there are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the iPhone 12 lineup’s popularity has eaten into the Korean giant’s market share. A previously published report mentioned that Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series was the worst-performing Galaxy S family for the initial 6-month period.

The situation is so dire that Samsung is reported to have commenced a special review phase to evaluate its smartphone business and bring about any changes if necessary. Other smartphone brands like Xiaomi and OPPO have taken away a sizable market from Samsung thanks to their less expensive offerings, but the biggest danger likely stems from Apple’s dominance in this category.

The report also states that Apple’s winning lead is expected to continue next year, with JP Morgan analysts previously estimating that the company may ship up to 226 million units in 2022 thanks to strong iPhone 13 demand. In related news, Google is planning a launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this year, and if both handsets are as capable as the hype surrounding them, even these could take a decent chunk out of Samsung’s market share.

Do you think Samsung’s OLED smartphone shipments will sink further? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Patently Apple