Apple Officially Discontinues the iMac Pro; Workstation No Longer Available to Purchase

Apple previously confirmed that it would stop selling the iMac Pro after supplies ran out and it looks like there are no more models left now. The company has officially discontinued the workstation, so you will not be able to purchase one now. Thankfully, Apple is already selling a powerful iMac and the company will reportedly launch a new ‘all in one’ sporting the company’s ARM-based silicon, so it is not like you will miss it much.

Apple Now Recommends That Customers Purchase the High-End 27-inch iMac

With no more iMac Pro models being sold, it is only likely that Apple will recommend buyers getting themselves either the upgradeable Mac Pro or the high-end iMac. While the technology giant has not mentioned it, you can muster up some patience and get yourself the Apple Silicon, which, according to a tipster, is said to arrive in October of this year.

If you do not want to wait, the 27-inch iMac offers plenty of performance as it can be configured with up to a 10th-generation Core i9 processor, 128GB RAM, 8TB storage, and more. In comparison, it definitely beats the following configuration offered with the $4,999 iMac Pro.

27-inch Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display

3.0GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W processor (Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz)

32GB 2666MHz ECC memory, configurable up to 256GB

1TB SSD storage

Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory

10Gb Ethernet

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

If you are still adamant about getting yourself an iMac Pro for some reason, Apple is still selling some models on its refurbished store. However, we would advise against making such a purchase because of the Apple Silicon iMac’s potential. The upcoming redesigned iMac models would either sport an M2 or an A14T chipset, but if you are holding your breath for an Apple Silicon iMac Pro, you would be wasting your time.

It is possible that the new ARM chip fueling the redesigned iMacs will be a major step-up in both performance and efficiency to the point that customers will not be required to pay a premium that we normally would for the iMac Pro. With that being said, we believe Apple officially discontinued the workstation at the right time. Do you agree? Tell us down in the comments.