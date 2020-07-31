Apple Won’t Be Selling Its Custom ARM Chips to Different Manufacturers, Company CEO Confirms

During Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings, the technology giant’s CEO, Tim Cook was asked if the company’s custom ARM chip known as the Apple Silicon would be sold to other manufacturers. In a rather obvious move, Cook states that these chips won’t be provided to other companies, and he also provides solid reasoning for this.

Cook Says That Apple Is a Product Company and That They ‘Love Making the Whole Thing’

The Apple Silicon was previewed during the 2020 WWDC keynote, where the company announced its transition from Intel processors to its own custom-made hardware. During the company’s Q3 earnings, after Cook was asked if Apple would sell its custom silicon to other manufacturers, the following reply was given.

Apple Stabilizes Ship In Third Quarter 2020 Through Hairline Revenue Growth

“I don’t want to make a forever comment, but we’re a product company, and we love making the whole thing. If we can own the user experience in that way, [our goal is] delighting the user. And that’s the reason that we’re doing Apple Silicon, because we can envision some products that we couldn’t achieve otherwise. And so that’s how we look at it.”

To be fair, it was a rather obvious move, since the company has never sold its A-series chipsets to any other company besides using them in its wide-range of products. The same approach is said to apply on the first ARM-based Mac, which is said to be a 12-inch MacBook rumored to start from $799 and will reportedly feature a 12-core processor. Shortly after this unveiling, we expect the ARM-based 13-inch MacBook Pro to get announced, as according to a previous report, its production is said to start during Q4, 2020.

Do you still believe Apple should supply its custom silicon to other manufacturers or do you think that the Apple Silicon should serve as a source of motivation for companies like Samsung, Qualcomm, and Huawei to develop more capable and energy-efficient ARM-based processors? Tell us down in the comments.

