Apple Watch Edition Selling Out Ahead of Series 8 Launch

Ali Salman
Aug 2, 2022
Apple Watch Series 7 and 8

Apple will potentially see fit to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the iPhone 14 series sometime next month. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with a major redesign with a boatload of forward-facing health-tracking features. Ahead of the potential launch in the next weeks, the Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Ahead of The Apple Watch Series 8 Launch, the Apple Watch Edition is Selling Out

As mentioned earlier, the Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out ahead of the Apple Watch Series 8 launch. On Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom, the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings are now listed as "currently unavailable." Moreover, the availability of 41mm models in the United States is not completely depleted but some 45mm models are out of stock.

Related StoryAli Salman
Xcode 14 Beta Shares Details on Always-On Display Coming With iPhone 14 Pro Models

Apple will launch the Series 8 in September with two standard models and a "rugged" model with a bigger display. In addition, the rugged model will also feature a durable design for extreme sports. Other than this, the rugged model is also expected to feature a titanium casing for enhanced durability. At this point, it is not yet clear what the wearable will be called.

Apple Watch Series 8 and 7

Other additions include a fever detection sensor and an improved S8 chip with the same specification as the S7. The company is also expected to release the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with major design changes. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a dual-cutout display while the standard models will stick to the notch. Apple seems to be creating a wider gap between the iPhone models.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking forward to the rugged model of the Apple Watch Series 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

