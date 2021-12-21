Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.1.1, Downgrade No Longer Possible – What You Need to Know

Today, Apple has seen fit to stop signing iOS 15.1.1 after releasing iOS 15.2 last week. Apple's move to not sign an older firmware has no impact on average users but it is important for users who jailbreak their iPhones. Since Apple is no longer signing iOS 15.1.1, you can no longer downgrade to it if you have updated to iOS 15.2. Check out more details on the subject below.

Apple Has Stopped Signing iOS 15.1.1, Blocking Downgrades From iOS 15.2

iOS 15.1.1 brought only minor bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table and it was released on all compatible iPhone models. As mentioned earlier, reverting to an older iOS build is of little use to an average user unless your device is acting up on the latest build. Apple not signing iOS 15.1.1 will no longer permit you to downgrade to the build from iOS 15.2. What this means is that if you are having an issue with your device, you no longer have the option to jump back to the previous version.

iOS 15.3 Beta Leaks to Reveal Details on Upcoming Update

If you are interested in jailbreaking your iPhone, Apple's move to stop signing iOS 15.1.1 will have no impact on you. This is because there is no working jailbreak tool available for any iOS 15 version. Henceforth, downgrading for the sole purpose of jailbreaking your iPhone is pointless at this stage. There are only stable jailbreak tools available for iPhone models running iOS 14.

Check out our jailbreak status update post for more details on the potential release of a working jailbreak for iOS 15. If you have a working iPhone with stable jailbreak running onboard, we would advise you to not update to the latest build as it would kill the jailbreak and you will have no option to revert the move.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details. Are you interested in jailbreaking your iPhone in the future if a stable tool is released? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.