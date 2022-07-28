Menu
Company

Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.5 – What You Should Know With Respect to iOS 15 “Cheyote” Jailbreak

Ali Salman
Jul 28, 2022
Apple Stiops Signing iOS 15.5 downgrade jailbreak

With the release of iOS 15.6 last Wednesday, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.5 today. This means that users will no longer be able to downgrade from iOS 15.6 to iOS 15.5. While the news is not really important for general users, the jailbreak community is always keen to keep an eye out. If you are unfamiliar, scroll down to read more details on Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 15.5 and what you should know with respect to jailbreak.

Apple is No Longer Signing iOS 15.5, Downgrade No Longer Possible - What You Should Know With Respect to iOS 15 Cheyote Jailbreak

As mentioned earlier, it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 15.6 to iOS 15.5. This is not the first time the company disallowed users to downgrade from the latest iOS version. Apple usually stops signing iOS builds a week after the subsequent version arrives. The company does this to ensure that users stay on the latest build. However, there is a possibility that the iOS 15 jailbreak will be released soon which would require you to downgrade if you are running iOS 15.6.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Beta 4 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 is Here – Download Now

It was previously reported that the Odyssey team is working on a new "Cheyote" jailbreak that will work with iOS 15. Initially, the jailbreak tool will support iOS 15 to iOS 15.1.1 but later on, support for builds reaching up to iOS 15.5 will be added. Nonetheless, no details regarding the release date have been shared at this point by the developers. CoolStar also shared an update on the iOS 15 jailbreak along with a to-do list yesterday.

Apple Stiops Signing iOS 15.5 downgrade jailbreak

If you are interested in iOS 15 jailbreak, it is vital for you to stick to the version that you are running and not update to iOS 15.6. If you do so, the option to downgrade to iOS 15.5 is gone as Apple has stopped signing the firmware. Since the Cheyote jailbreak tool is in progress, it will potentially be released in the coming weeks. We will keep you guys updated, so be sure to stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Have you updated to iOS 15.6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order