iOS 15 “Cheyote” Jailbreak to Release Soon – Everything You Need to Know and Do

Ali Salman
Jul 19, 2022
iOS 15 Jailbreak tool for iPhone and iPad

After months of anticipation, the jailbreak community is getting back to business once again. We have been waiting for a new jailbreak tool for iOS 15 for a while now and it seems that it is right around the corner. While Apple is close to releasing its upcoming iOS 16 platform, jailbreaking your iPhone running iOS 15 might still be worth the wait. It has been recently announced by the Odyssey Team that a new jailbreak tool called "Cheyote" is coming soon and it will work on iPhone models running iOS 15 for the first time. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iOS 15 Jailbreak to Release Soon With Support for iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1 Coming First

If you have an iPhone X or older model that runs a version of iOS 15, you have the option to jailbreak your device right now. This is due to the fact that the iPhone X and older models feature a hardware exploit that can not be patched via a software update. What this means is that the exploit rests at the bootrom level. However, for newer iPhone models, there exists no jailbreak at all. Henceforth, today's news might excite you. The Odyssey Team has announced that a new "Cheyote" jailbreak is coming soon for iOS 15.

The news was shared on Reddit by one of the developers involved in the new jailbreak process. He suggested that the team is "making good progress" and the tool will be rolled out to the jailbreak community soon. For the very first time, devices like the iPhone 13 series and iPad mini 6 will be jailbroken on iOS 15. The Odyssey team suggests that the "Cheyote" jailbreak tool will initially be compatible with iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1. It is also stated that the team will work to increase support up to iOS 15.4.1. However, this will take time since seeking vulnerabilities is now difficult.

iOS 15 Jailbreak tool for iPhone and iPad

If you are anxiously waiting for a new jailbreak tool, there are things that you can do to prepare your device. At this point in time, you should stick to the earlier versions of iOS 15. What this means is that if your iPhone is running iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.4.1, it is better to not update to the latest iOS 15.5 or later versions. Since you cannot downgrade to the previous version at this point in time, iPhone models resting on iOS 15.5 or later would have to wait for the jailbreak team to add support for the updated version.

iOS 15 Jailbreak tool for iPhone and iPad

If your iPhone model is running iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1, you will get the latest jailbreak first while support for iOS 15.4.1 will be added later on. Henceforth, refrain from updating your device to the latest version for now until the jailbreak tool is released. The new "Cheyote" jailbreak tool for iOS 15 might add new additions to the table to take advantage of the iPhone's hardware.

Take note that no specific release date of the jailbreak has been shared at this point. It could take weeks or even months before the jailbreak tool is ready for oOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Also, check out our recent iOS 15.5 jailbreak status update for iPhones and iPad.

Are you anxiously waiting for the iOS 15 jailbreak tool on iPhone 13? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

