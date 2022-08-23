Apple has Released iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 7 – Download it Now

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 7 for iPhone and iPad is now available for download. Grab the update now if you’re a developer.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 7 Now Available for Download as Development Nears Completion

Just when we heard the report that Apple is done developing iOS 16, Apple seeds the seventh beta of the software to developers. As ever, the update is available to download and install over the air.

In order to download the update now, assuming you have a previous beta installed on your iPhone or iPad, just follow these steps:

Connect to Wi-Fi and make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining.

Launch Settings and go to General > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install.

The update may take a while to download and install, therefore be patient. Also, it’s worth noting at this point that this is not the final version of the software nor it is the RC build.

We expect the release candidate build of the software to arrive on the 7th of September alongside new iPhones, more notably, the iPhone 14. But, as ever, the update will be only available to developers and those enrolled in Apple’s public beta program. We suggest signing up for the latter right now if you want to experience iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 way before anyone else.

If you're interested in testing out iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta, check out the following:

Want to install the public beta? Check out the following: