Menu
Company

Apple has Released iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 7 – Download it Now

Uzair Ghani
Aug 23, 2022
iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 7 download released.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 7 for iPhone and iPad is now available for download. Grab the update now if you’re a developer.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 7 Now Available for Download as Development Nears Completion

Just when we heard the report that Apple is done developing iOS 16, Apple seeds the seventh beta of the software to developers. As ever, the update is available to download and install over the air.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Hapwr Powermate – The One Charger to Rule Them All

In order to download the update now, assuming you have a previous beta installed on your iPhone or iPad, just follow these steps:

  • Connect to Wi-Fi and make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining.
  • Launch Settings and go to General > Software Update.
  • Tap on Download and Install.

The update may take a while to download and install, therefore be patient. Also, it’s worth noting at this point that this is not the final version of the software nor it is the RC build.

We expect the release candidate build of the software to arrive on the 7th of September alongside new iPhones, more notably, the iPhone 14. But, as ever, the update will be only available to developers and those enrolled in Apple’s public beta program. We suggest signing up for the latter right now if you want to experience iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 way before anyone else.

If you're interested in testing out iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta, check out the following:

Want to install the public beta? Check out the following:

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order