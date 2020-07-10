Apple Glass Lenses Reportedly Move to Trial Production Phase; Product Still a Year or Two Away From Reaching Consumers

The lenses expected to arrive with the upcoming Apple Glass have reportedly moved to the trial production phase, as both Apple and Foxconn have apparently reached a key milestone in the development process. These lenses are said to be developed on a single production line at a Foxconn factory in Chengdu in southwestern China.

A report published by The Information provides details that the Apple Glass lenses had entered the engineering validation test, or EVT during the month of May. It’s not clear how many units Apple plans on producing during this stage, but the report does state that the actual product meant for consumers is still a year or two away from mass production. This means that the materialization of a physical product will only be possible around 2022, assuming there are no problems during the mass production phase. Given below are some details of the report, according to one person familiar with the matter.

“The person said making the AR lenses is especially challenging because they are composed of multiple, extremely thin layers of different synthetic materials, each of which is susceptible to bubbles, scratches and other marks. To reduce defects, the lenses must be manufactured in dust-free zones known as clean rooms. The lenses are slightly larger than those typically found in eyeglasses, the person added.”

Speaking of problems, a previously published report stated that Apple’s efforts were being hampered due to internal conflicts, which is one reason why the launch timeline continues to be pushed back. In addition, Apple is said to be working on not one, but two AR and VR projects. One is known by the codename N301, with a previous rumor stating that a sleeker pair of AR glasses codenamed N421 could launch in 2023.

The rumored price of the Apple Glass is $499, but depending on the complications of its production, Apple might raise the price accordingly. Of course, it’s important that you treat all this information with a pinch of salt and we’ll be back with more details in the near future.

News Source: The Information