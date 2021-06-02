Apple Could be Developing ‘homeOS’ for Smart Home Devices

Apple will take center stage on June 7 to announce a boatload of software updates for its devices. Ahead of the event, a new job listing from the company was spotted to feature a mention of 'homeOS'. It would not be wrong to presume that Apple might be working on a new platform for smart home devices. Apple could connect its current devices with the new OS for enhanced utility. Scroll down to see more details.

Apple Could Unveil 'homeOS' at WWDC Next Week For Smart Home Devices

If Apple is looking to announce 'homeOS' the WWDC event next week would be the perfect stage for it. Apple announced iPadOS 13 in 2019 which became a dedicated platform for the iPad. Henceforth, a dedicated OS for smart home devices would give Apple streamlined control over its devices. In addition to this, Apple's step into the smart home section would be a move in the right direction. The job listing was spotted by iOS developer Javier Lacort.

One Analyst Believes Apple Is Making a ‘Major Strategic Mistake’ by Not Buying a Hollywood Studio

Are you passionate about Music? The Apple Music team is looking for stellar software engineers to create awesome listening experiences for our over 1 billion active users. Our team enjoys a tremendous impact — we are one of the first applications on every new Apple platform, and our app is often featured in Keynotes and in marketing materials. The experiences you enable are sure to be tweeted and blogged about all over the internet. You’ll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide.

Apple is also rumored to be working on new devices with a smart display and built-in speakers. Moreover, we also heard that Apple is also working on a HomePod with iPad integration through a robotic arm. If Apple does go ahead with its plans, a dedicated homeOS platform would make much more sense. Take note that the job listing is not directly related to homeOS. In fact, the listing is from the Apple Music team which inadvertently includes the mention.

We hope Apple announces the new homeOS platform next week at its WWDC event. Share your views with us in the comments.