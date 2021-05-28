Apple’s HomePod and Apple TV Hybrid With a Screen and Camera Remains in Development

It is no brainer that Apple spends a lot on research and development. It was previously reported that Apple is working on a HomePod and Apple TV hybrid which will feature a screen with a camera for FaceTime. While we have not heard the story ever since the rumor saw daylight, it seems Apple's hybrid product remains in development. Scroll down to see more details on the hybrid Apple product.

HomePod and Apple TV Hybrid Remains in Development Which Means Apple Might be Persuing its Plans

The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who reiterated that Apple's new device will house a built-in screen as well as a camera for making FaceTime calls. The report suggests that the Apple TV 4K was bestowed with a minor update last month because the company was working on a much bigger upgrade.

Apple to Launch AirPods 3 Later This Year With New Case, Shorter Stem, More

As part of its broader home, audio and accessories strategy, Apple has also begun early development of a ‌HomePod‌ speaker with a built-in screen as well as a device that combines the features of a ‌HomePod‌, FaceTime camera and ‌Apple TV‌, Bloomberg News has reported. Competition for speakers with screens is already widespread. Apple released a HomePod mini speaker last year and outlined a minor update to the ‌Apple TV‌ set-top box last month.

Mark Gurman has also stated in the past few months that the iPhone-maker might launch a device that will feature a high-end HomePod speaker with an iPad connected through a robotic arm. The robotic arm will be responsible for following the user around in the room.

While we were expecting a HomePod update next year, Apple discontinued the original HomePod. It could be possible that the company is now solely focusing its efforts on the upcoming HomePod and Apple TV hybrid device. Gurman also recently shared that Apple is working on launching the AirPods 3 later this year while the AirPods Pro 2 will see a 2022 launch.

What are your expectations from the new HomePod and Apple TV hybrid? Let us know in the comments section below.