Future HomePod Could Integrate Robotic Arm to Handle iPad for Tracking Users Around the Room

Apple discontinued the original HomePod recently which means that you can only buy the smaller HomePod mini. Many speculate that Apple might be looking to introduce something more utilitarian and now we have news on what the company might do with it. Bloomberg shared a new report today in which it highlights the potential of Apple TV with a HomePod and a camera. Another part of the report also suggests that Apple is looking into a high-end HomePod speaker which includes robotic arms for iPad connectivity.

HomePod Could Connect an iPad Using Robotic Arms to Follow Users Around the Room

As mentioned earlier, Apple officially discontinued the original HomePod. The company is now exploring options for the smart speaker to handle an iPad using robotic arms. The point of this is to make the entire system follow the user around in a room, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Here's what the report says pertaining to the product.

Advertising Authority Asks Apple to Stop Using the Term ‘Far Beyond HDR’ to Describe Its Pro Display XDR Color Range

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant, is also mulling the launch of a high-end speaker with a touch screen to better compete with market leaders Google and Amazon.com Inc., the people said. Such a device would combine an ‌iPad‌ with a ‌HomePod‌ speaker and also include a camera for video chat. Apple has explored connecting the ‌iPad‌ to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room, similar to Amazon’s latest Echo Show gadget.

Take note, this is not the first time that we are hearing of a HomePod smart speaker with a screen and camera. The company will introduce the new product to enhance its smart Home lineup. The iPad will be connected to the HomePod via robotic arms which will allow it to follow the user around. This is essential for all kinds of tasks from presenting a keynote to video calling in the kitchen.

Apple's implementation is pretty similar to the Amazon Echo 10 which features a tablet held by robotic arms. It further makes use of facial recognition to keep the user in the frame during calls and meetings. The source coins that the development is early in the stage and calls it a "concept." Since the final word rests with Apple, it is not sure whether the company will release it or not. Potentially, the company is simply exploring its options and it is not necessary that we see the final product any time soon. So do take the news with a pinch of salt.

That's all there is to it, folks. Would you want to see a HomePod with an iPad handled with a robotic arm? Let us know in the comments.