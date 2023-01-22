Apple Bringing ‘Major iPad Pro Revamp’ in 2024, Expected to Feature Glass Back, OLED Panel, And MagSafe Charging

Apple recently updated its iPad Pro lineup with a faster M2 processor that delivers enhanced performance and improved battery life. While the changes were incremental with the last update, the company is looking to revamp the iPad Pro in 2024. The iPad Pro has featured the same design since 2018 and the company has only introduced minor upgrades on the outside so far.

Apple expected to 'revamp' iPad Pro lineup with a bigger display, glass back, MagSafe charging, more

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that the company is looking to bring a "major iPad Pro revamp" next year. This year, the company is only looking to incorporate minor changes in the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini 6. If the news has any heft to it, Apple could introduce the revamped iPad Pro as soon as the Spring of 2024 with a complete redesign and OLED display.

I don’t see any major updates coming in 2023 to the entry-level models, the iPad mini or the Air. The iPad Pro for sure isn’t getting anything of note this year. Instead, look for a major iPad Pro revamp next spring, complete with an updated design and OLED screens for the first time.

Currently, the iPad Pro features a unibody design and comparatively thinner bezels than older models. With the 2024 iPad Pro, we have heard rumors about the design and what we should expect. It was previously reported that the iPad Pro could come with a glass back which would also make room for MagSafe charging. The technology will be very similar to how the company implemented MagSafe charging on the latest iPhone models.

Apart from the new design, Apple is also developing OLED displays as part of its transition to the technology. It was recently reported that the company is developing in-house OLED displays for future iPad and MacBook models from Samsung in 2024 and 2026, respectively. In addition to this, prominent display analyst Ross Young stated that the 2024 iPad Pro models will feature a display size of 11.1 inches and 13 inches.

We will share more details on the revamped 2024 iPad Pro models as soon as further details are available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.