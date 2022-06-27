Apple’s AR Headset May Ship With a Base M2 Chip, Along With 16GB RAM, to Handle Various Mixed Reality Content

Apple’s first AR headset was earlier said to tout performance equivalent to the M1, but we have found out that the version currently being tested may sport the latest M2, along with ample RAM.

Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset May Also Feature Another Chipset to Handle Less Intensive Tasks

Processing and rendering mixed reality content require an immensely powerful chip, something that the M2 should be able to handle. It is understandable why Apple is not going for the more powerful M1 Pro or M1 Max, as the M2 requires less power to perform optimally, meaning that the AR headset will not require an elaborate cooling solution to keep the chip’s thermals in check, which would have added to its bulk.

The M2 may not be as powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max, but it should be sufficient to handle mixed reality content. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also believes that Apple will use the base M2 in the AR headset, meaning that the device may ship with an 8-core GPU instead of a 10-core unit.

“Outside of the Mac and iPad Pro, there’s another place I expect the M2 to appear: Apple’s mixed-reality headset. I’m told the latest internal incarnations of the device run the base M2 chip along with 16 gigabytes of RAM. And speaking of WWDC, there were plenty of software-related hints there about the headset’s operating system, realityOS, and its features.”

Gurman did not confirm if the AR headset will also be available in the 10-core GPU variant, but getting 16GB RAM means loading high-resolution images, and textures should be no problem for the head-mounted wearable. Since the M2 is reported to be a part of its innards, we like to believe that Apple will use unified RAM for its mixed reality headset, with the memory supporting the LPDDR5 standard.

This upgrade will allow textures, images, and other assets to load significantly faster, with the LPDDR5 standard running more efficiently. Apple is said to use two chipsets in its upcoming AR headset, one made on the 5nm architecture, while the other mass produced on the 4nm node. Since we already know that the M2 is manufactured on TSMC’s second-generation 5nm process and will handle bulk of the processing load, the second silicon made on the 4nm process could be used for sensor-related computations.

Apple has been known to face problems with its AR headset, with a notable conundrum being overheating and software issues. To keep the headset’s rumored weight down to 150 grams, while also being capable to support a 96W charger like the 2021 redesigned MacBook Pro models, it has no doubt been a difficult road for Apple to achieve a near-perfect balance of mass, performance, and power-efficiency.

These countless roadblocks may have also forced Apple to delay the AR headset’s launch to 2023, but looking at what we could find inside the device, the product appears promising.