Apple Completes AR Headset Production Tests, Prototype Meets Desired Expectations

Apple’s AR headset is witnessing some slow but healthy progress, with a new report claiming that the device has completed production tests. This means that it is now ready to move into the next phase, and that allows Apple to ready it for a future launch.

AR Headset Could Debut by End of 2022, but Previous Reports Claim It Will Be Available in Limited Quantities

A paywalled report published on DigiTimes says that the AR headset has completed its second-phase engineering validation tests, also known as EVT 2, ensuring that the device has met Apple’s design goals and specifications. The report also mentions that the product will launch by the end of 2022, but it is not explicitly mentioned if customers will be able to purchase it right away.

Send Messages on Instagram Without Triggering a Notification for the Recipient

As much as we would love to see the AR headset launch as quickly as possible, it is a complex product, with a previous report mentioning that overheating and other problems may force Apple to launch it in 2023. These overheating problems could be due to the fact that the headset apparently features two chipsets; a 4nm one and another 5nm silicon.

While the device may deliver exceptional performance for a product of its size and class, there are certain obstacles Apple needs to scale first. It is possible the technology giant is experiencing a wave of problems with its realityOS, which is said to be the headset’s exclusive operating system name. Overall, it is a new market that Apple aims to dive into, and with its rumored $2,000 price tag, the AR headset might not be an easy sell to mainstream customers.

Are you excited for the launch of the headset? Tell us down in the comments.

You can also check out some AR glasses concepts below.

News Source: MacRumors