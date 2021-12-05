Apple’s AR Headset Still on Track for a 2022 Release, Will Be a Product Focused on Gaming and Media Consumption

Several reports have been hovering around Apple’s rumored AR headset, which can only mean that we may have an actual product on our hands. The latest information revolves around the device’s release timeline happening in 2022, and it looks like the company wants the headset to be focused on both gaming and media consumption.

On the latest ‘Power On’ newsletter by Mark Gurman, MacRumors talks about how the reporter claims that the AR headset will also include a fan. Whether or not the inclusion of an active cooling solution will disrupt the immersive experience for the user, we will find out in the coming future.

“Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high-resolution displays, and its own App Store. Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.”

One reason why Apple’s AR headset could be a strong contender as a gaming headset is because, according to a previous report, it will feature two chipsets. One of them will deliver compute performance equal to Apple’s M1, while the second one will handle tasks such as sensor-related computations. The headset is also said to feature a pair of 4K micro-OLED panels from Sony, and that is expected to give the AR headset VR capabilities, which will make it ideal for a device laser-focused for media consumption.

Gurman previously stated that the AR headset will be pricey but did not care to weigh in on how much it will actually set consumers by. What we have mentioned in previous reports is that it may cost a whopping $3,000, which suggests that it will be a niche product rather than something that is manufactured for the masses. Then again, it may cost a more affordable $1,000, making it more accessible for a larger percentage of customers.

However, Apple’s true AR headset could be up to four years away, as predicted by Gurman previously, suggesting that in less than half a decade, you might not need to pair your iPhone to the device to unlock its full suite of capabilities. For now, just like the Apple Watch, the AR headset will need to be tethered. Hopefully, we will get to hear more about this ambitious product in the coming days, so stay tuned.

