Apple Announces Night Mode Photo Challenge for iPhone 11 Users, Get a Chance to be Featured

Apple is calling out to all iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max users out there with a new Night Mode photo challenge.

Take Your Best Night Mode Photo with iPhone 11 for a Chance to be Featured on Apple's Website, Apple Store or Instagram

Apple made a lot of song and dance about its new Night Mode feature in the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Today, the company is offering users around the world a challenge; take your best Night Mode photo, share it with Apple for a chance to be featured on Apple's very own website, in its official store or its official Instagram account. How can you enter the challenge? We're glad you asked!

iPhone XR’s Popularity for the Entire Year Shows Apple’s Aggressive Pricing Strategy Can Work Wonders With the iPhone 11 Too

Share your top Night mode photos taken on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge#. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption. You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel.’ Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app or with third-party software. Submissions will be accepted beginning at 12:01 a.m. PST on January 8 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on January 29. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.

The great thing about this challenge is the flexibility Apple is offering to participants. So instead of asking for a photo straight out of the camera, you can edit it using a third-party software to add some kick to it. But of course, keep in mind that you are going to be competing with a lot of people out there, so extra effort is going to take you a long way.

Since you have till January 29th, that gives you plenty of time to perfect that Night Mode shot which you are going to send over to Apple. Remember folks, hard work is key here.

Best of luck to everyone taking part in the challenge.

Source: Apple

Products mentioned in this post iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

USD 999.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.