Apple’s A15 Bionic to Use TSMC’s ‘N5P’ Process for the Upcoming iPhone 13 Series; Mass Production Could Start in May

Apple’s A14 Bionic continued to impress as it introduced a boatload of improvements over the A13 Bionic, and that can only mean positive news when talking about the A15 Bionic. Apple’s new custom silicon is expected to be found in the iPhone 13 series, with a new report stating that mass production could start as early as May of this year.

Apple Could Be Using TSMC’s Enhanced 5nm Process to Seek a Greater Level of Efficiency From the A15 Bionic

A paywalled report from DigiTimes claims that mass production of TSMC’s N5P chips would start from May. With Apple reportedly aiming to launch the iPhone 13 series in late September, it likely does not want to experience any delays from its supply chain, including TSMC, whose technology will ultimately be used to mass produce the A15 Bionic. According to previous reports, TSMC’s N5P process could be its enhanced 5nm node, which will result in improved performance and efficiency.

Apple has been reported to use TSMC’s N5P node previously. Unfortunately, on both occasions, there was no data revealing the advantages of the A15 Bionic over the A14 Bionic purely in manufacturing node terms, so it looks like we will see those differences when the iPhone 13 series has officially released in Q4, 2021. However, we strongly believe that Apple’s main focus will be power efficiency rather than delivering unrivaled performance.

We state this because no chipset provides any real competition to the A14 Bionic right now, so it makes perfect sense to design the A15 Bionic in such a manner that it delivers incremental performance improvements. An efficient SoC will allow all iPhone 13 models to exhibit greater battery timing when both 5G and 120Hz displays are active.

Though the 120Hz LTPO OLED screens will likely be reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, having both 5G and high refresh rate displays enabled will cause battery life to drop in a matter of hours. We will see what changes Apple brings to the table with the release of the A15 Bionic and iPhone 13 family, so remember to stay tuned for more updates.

