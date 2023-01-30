Apple’s ‘Reality Pro’ Headset Said To Have Abysmal Battery Life Of Just Two Hours On A Single Charge

Apple does its best to focus immensely on the battery life of its products without having to sacrifice performance. Unfortunately, its first attempt at an AR headset, which is also rumored to be called the Reality Pro, will have poor endurance, according to the latest report, claiming that it will only last for around two hours on a single charge.

Thankfully, the battery is said to be removable, but it is likely that Apple will charge a premium for this AR headset accessory

The first iteration of Apple’s AR headset is said to arrive with more troubles than features, at least according to Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, he writes that the product will be a technological marvel but does not shy away from highlighting its major drawbacks, which may ultimately end up hurting Apple’s overall sales for the Reality Pro.

“It will undoubtedly be a marvel and far more advanced than anything else on the market. But it will also be impractical and too expensive for most consumers. That’s because it will only last about two hours per charge, not work well outdoors, launch with a limited array of content and feature a design that some have deemed uncomfortable.”

Thankfully, in a previous report published by The Information, Apple’s Reality Pro is said to feature a waist-mounted battery, which may be connected through a MagSafe-like charger that goes around the headset’s waistband. Apple may continue to follow product designs that prevent the easy removal of batteries, but for its AR headset, those cells are said to be easily swappable, which presents a bigger opportunity for the company; charging a premium for this accessory.

Apple is known for charging ludicrous amounts for various accessories, such as $99.99 for its MagSafe Battery Pack, which is compatible with the iPhone 12 and above. Unfortunately, its minuscule 1,460mAh capacity does not even provide a full charge for most compatible devices, and Apple may look to fi,ancially capitalize on this. Perhaps when the next iteration rolls out with a better battery, Apple might have an excuse to lock down user-replaceable batteries.

Gurman also states that before, Apple’s goal was to make products that were better than what the competition offered. Now, with the AR headset launch, the company is entering uncharted territory, and its rumored $3,000 price tag might not sit well with every consumer, especially during an economic slowdown.

“The headset will also mark a strategy shift for Apple. When it entered previous categories — music players, phones, tablets and watches — there was already mainstream interest in the products. Apple’s goal was just to create something better and beat the competition.”

Apple’s Reality Pro is said to enter mass production in March 2023, with a launch that might happen before the company’s annual WWDC 2023 keynote. If that happens, we will provide all details to our readers, but in due time, so stay tuned.