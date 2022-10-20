M2 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pro Models Likely Around the Corner as Apple Cuts Prices for Refurbished M1 Pro, M1 Max Versions

Apple introduced more price cuts to its certified refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models, indicating that newer models are right around the corner. Shortly after the company announced the M2 iPad Pro lineup, the older M1 iPad Pro received price slashes, so a similar move on this occasion is a strong indicator that Apple is prepping for a launch of updated portable Macs sporting the new M2 Pro and M2 Max.

New Price Cuts Extend to Around 15 Percent off for Various M1 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pro Models

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of Apple’s current-generation MacBook Pro models are more affordable on the company’s Certified Refurbished online store. When price cuts were introduced previously, some M1 Pro and M1 Max models were around 10 percent cheaper. Now, they are approximately 15 percent more affordable, which only means that we should buckle our seatbelts for the newer versions, featuring Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs.

The entry-level 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro launched at $1,999, but now, on Apple’s Certified Refurbished store, the same model is available for $1,709, offering an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of unified RAM, and 512GB of storage. Similarly, a high-end 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, which cost $3,499 at launch, had its price slashed to $3,149 when the first refurbished models were introduced. Now, according to MacRumors, it is available for $2,989.

Amazon also offers steep discounts on some current-generation MacBook Pro models, but it is unclear if this was also the reason why Apple decided to introduce additional discounts. For those who want to save a little money while having that peace of mind, purchasing a refurbished model is your best bet. For one thing, all of Apple’s refurbished Macs get the same one-year warranty available with brand-new products, along with all manuals and accessories.

Apple states that every single one of its products listed on the Certified Refurbished store goes through a rigorous testing, repair, cleaning, and repackaging process. The one-year warranty can be extended with AppleCare+, though it will require customers to pay a little extra to have that hassle-free after-sales experience.

News Source: Apple