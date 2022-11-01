Apex Legends Eclipse Season Available Now, Battle Pass Contents Detailed

Apex Legends kicks off its latest season, entitled Eclipse, today. As we’ve covered, the new season (the 15th overall) adds the terraforming Legend Catalyst, the all-new Broken Moon map, gifting, and more. Of course, there’s also a new battle pass, which includes a pair of new Legendary skins, the Laser Eviscerator and Cosmic Cannon reactive charge rifles, and more. You can check out a trailer for the new battle pass goodies, below.

In addition to the battle pass stuff, here’s what else Respawn/Respawn Vancouver have cooked up for Apex Legends: Eclipse...

New Legend: Catalyst

"As a teenager on Boreas, Tressa Crystal Smith and her coven of friends prayed for and by the light of their broken moon. But fate brought her up to it when she ran away at fifteen to join a terraforming crew working to rebuild the moon. She took to the work, feeling a connection between her work with ferrofluid and the rituals of her past. But the unwelcome arrival of the Apex Games brought her peaceful life to an end. Now she joins the Games as Catalyst, a Legend determined to bring change and defend her home. She can use her ferrofluid to reinforce doors, form piercing spikes and obscure the playing field with high ferrofluid walls. Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic, and by the time her opponents make the call? It’ll be far too late."

Passive: Barricade - Reinforce doors, strengthening them and locking them to enemies' spaces where doors have been destroyed can also be reinforced.

Tactical: Piercing Spikes - Throw out a patch of Ferrofluid which turns into spikes when enemies are near. Catalyst remains immune to enemy spikes.

Ultimate: Dark Veil - Raise a permeable wall of Ferrofluid. Enemies who walk through it will be slowed and partially blinded for a brief time.

New Map: Broken Moon

"The Legends are dropping onto not only a Broken Moon, but a divided one. Explore the beauty and serenity of the Eternal Gardens and Bionomics, or venture to the moon's dark side and visit marred, industrial locales like The Perpetual Core and Breaker Wharf. Grapple, climb, or use jump stations to access new Zip Rails and traverse the jagged terrain. Built for locals to quickly navigate the slopes and chasms of Cleo, they’re just the thing for Legends in a hurry."

Gifting

"Whether you’re introducing a new friend to Apex Legends or welcoming back an old one, you don’t just want to catch them up on the story. Share the freshest Apex style with other players via the new Gifting system, which allows you to purchase bundles and cosmetic items in the Store tab for your in-game friends."

Firing Range: All Legends Unlocked

"Having trouble deciding on which Legend to unlock next? Want to try a few different tacticals and ultimates before pulling the trigger? Now you can! In the Firing Range, all Legends are unlocked, giving players the ability to test out Legends that they don’t own yet."

Of course, the Apex Legends: Eclipse update has the usual array of bug fixes and balance tweaks. You can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Eclipse season is available today (November 1).