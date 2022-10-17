Apex Legends “Eclipse” Season Brings Builder Legend Catalyst and a New Map in November

Apex Legends’ next season, entitled “Eclipse,” is slated to drop early next month and Respawn Entertainment/Respawn Vancouver have revealed some early details about what players can expect from the update. As previously rumored, the new Legend is Catalyst, who can build a limited number of ramps, platforms, and even a large column, essentially adding a touch of Fortnite to Apex Legends. The first trans character to join the Apex roster, Catalyst wants to save Boreas' moon Cleo, which has been partially shattered by a meteor strike and about to be strip-mined by Hammond. It’s during a corporate sabotage mission that Catalyst gains access to the “ferrofluid” abilities that allow her to do her building thing. You can check out the introductory cinematic trailer for Catalyst, below.

Need to know more about Apex Legends’ Eclipse chapter? Here’s what we know so far…

New Legend: Catalyst - The experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer Tressa Smith uses her remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield. The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever.

Things may have changed, so wait for official confirmation from Respawn, but these are how Catalyst’s powers were described in earlier leaks.

Catalyst's Passive: Reinforce - Standing near your ferrofluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Eclipse season launches on November 1. Expect more detail from Wccftech over the coming weeks.