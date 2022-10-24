Apex Legends “Eclipse” Gameplay Trailer Reveals the Big New “Broken Moon” Map

The next Apex Legends season, entitled “Eclipse,” launches next week and EA and Respawn have dropped a gameplay trailer for the update. While the trailer shows Legend Catalyst’s terraforming abilities, the big highlight is the new “Broken Moon” map. A solid mid-size map, roughly as big as King’s Canyon or World’s Edge, Broken Moon will offer up varied terrain and some new features, like ziplines. You can check out the gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Eclipse, below.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Broken Moon map.

Zip Rails - A fast, predictable way to get from one location to another and effectively outrun the ring, these rails are set up along predetermined paths to quickly move from one POI to the next. Players can get through some particularly challenging rotations and even move within points of some of the larger landmarks. While riding the rails you have all the same functions available to you as a zip line—but with increased speed and momentum.

Terraformer - The Terraformer is a massive symmetrical structure that resides off-center of the map. It is a “king-of-the-hill” drop location with loot throughout, which supports up to 4 teams with comfortable landing spots. The central position of power can be used to effectively defend from within the walls, but there are ways to infiltrate and overthrow the team in power.

- A completely asymmetrical space with a central honeypot of loot, the Stasis Net Array area provides plenty of ways to escape and flank the main structure—or retreat and move the fight. The particle beam emitting from this location is what keeps floating moon debris from crashing down into Boreas as well as the moon itself. Atmostation and Backup Atmo - Over time, the Atmostations have created a breathable atmosphere on Cleo. Research buildings to the left and right offer landing spots for players to loot and assault the main tower structure. Pass through the narrow bridge or take the Zip Rails to the top. Nearby water silos can be a safer location, should there be too much heat elsewhere.

Perpetual Core - As the sole source of power on the moon, this huge area supports big fights and multiple landings. The Core itself is the main seat of power here, but it can also easily be attacked. The uplift from the turbine below and the surrounding Zip Rails can offer unique escape strategies.

Eternal Gardens - A vast open space that serves as a memorial of the tragic event on Boreas, Eternal Gardens is home to a long-range field of flowers and trenches. It has a central tower that contains the only Jump Tower on the moon. Meant as a means of celebration, it is also a crafty way to reposition for a fight or rotate to another zone.

The Foundry - This large POI features a divided central hub, split by two long arms filled with loot and enough landing spots for 4 teams. The integrated Zip Rails at the Foundry allow players to quickly travel across to the main hub or to reposition for a fight. This is where ferrofluid is refined and used to patch parts of the moon to avoid further deterioration.

Of course, the new map isn’t the only thing included in the Eclipse update. Here’s what else Respawn/Respawn Vancouver are working on…

New Legend: Catalyst - The experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer Tressa Smith uses her remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield. The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever.

- Share the freshest Apex style with your in-game friends with the new Gifting feature. Eclipse Battle Pass - Battle through Daily and Weekly challenges to earn rewards like Legendary skins, reactive weapon skins and more!

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Eclipse season launches on November 1.