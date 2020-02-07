AOC Shows Off its Entry-Level B2 Series Monitors!

AOC has announced three new monitors from the B2 series monitor line-up, Ranging from 21.5" to 23.8" to 27" display sizes, all three models feature beautiful 3-side borderless frames and Full HD resolution, an ultra-slim profile and a VESA mount support. These monitors offer wide viewing angles (178°), which guarantees an unaltered color experience from every viewpoint.

AOC's B2 Series of Monitors offer a wide array of features, especially being entry-level monitors!

The 21.5" model (22B2H) utilizes a VA panel with deep blacks and popping colors, while the 23.8" (24B2XH) and the 27" (27B2H) are equipped with IPS panels reproducing true-to-life colors. VGA and HDMI 1.4 inputs enable a broad range of devices to be easily connected, and all three models are suitable for the desk of any user looking for a primary and cost-efficient screen.

AOC's B2 series monitors provide an extensive range of features, the crisp HD resolution (1920x1080), and the frameless design. The frameless design allows these monitors to be a perfect choice for an almost seamless multi-monitor setup. Along with the frameless design, these monitors have a Low Blue Light feature. This feature protects your eyes from harmful blue light, which, during long sessions, has been shown to eye strain, headaches, and sleeping disorders. This feature reduces the harmful wavelengths emitted without sacrificing color composition, setting the experience free from the worry of eye damage.

These monitors offer a refresh rate of 75 Hz, along with the Flicker-Free technology, which eliminates flickering by using Direct Current instead of Pulse Width Modulation when adjusting the brightness level. This prevents headaches and eye strain, which are primarily caused by flickering images. This higher refresh rate displays 25% more frames each second than a regular 60 Hz monitor to achieve smoother cursor movements and videos.

These monitors offer the right amount of connectivity

All of these monitors are equipped with both VGA and HDMI inputs, as well as a headphones output. This means even older PCs using VGA can be connected using the VGA port, furthermore familiar sources such as a desktop or mobile PCs, DVD, or Blu-ray players. Gaming consoles can make access to the HDMI port.

For more information, visit the product pages of 22B2H, 24B2XH, and 27B2H.