AOC has Announced the AGON AG273QZ Monitor With 240Hz, QHD Panel

The AGON AG273QZ monitor has some fantastic features like up to 240 Hz refresh rate, a QHD resolution, 0.5 ms response time, and HDR 400. The combination of the QHD resolution ( 2560 x 1440 px) guarantees a crystal clear image while the lightning-fast 240 Hz refresh rate not only gives gamers a competitive edge, but the AGON AG273QZ surpasses even other AGON models. To eliminate any stuttering or blurred images, this monitor features a 0.5 ms response time and FreeSync Pro certification. However, this monitor has one major drawback, which is that it uses a TN panel.

AOC's AGON AG273QZ monitor uses a TN panel but can offer not only a QHD resolution but also a 240 Hz refresh rate

The AGON AG273QZ features a 27-inch monitor, which makes use of an aspect ratio of 16:9. This monitor also features four video input connections, and this includes two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 port. Users will need at least DisplayPort 1.2 HBR2 to support the resolution of 1440p and the fantastically fast 240 Hz refresh rate. This monitor also features a USB hub to allow you to connect your keyboard and mouse with two extra ports for any other peripherals that you may want to connect through the monitor. Alongside the USB ports, this monitor also features a 3.5 mm jack as well as two 5-watt speakers.

Samsung Launches The T55 Series Of Office Monitors With 1000R Curvature

This monitor features not only a stylish tripod stand, and comes with RGB LED lights located on the back of the monitor. The RGB LEDs are located in a ring in the middle of the monitor, and in the center of the monitor features the location that the monitor stand connects to the monitor.

This monitor's stand features not only pivot support but also swivel and tilt support. This stand features swivel support in a range from ­32° ~ 32°, the tilt support that this stand features is ­5.5° ±1° ~ 21.5° ±1.5°. This allows you to be able to change how the monitor is orientated on your desk with ease, and if you use a monitor arm, this monitor does feature VESA support with its 75x75 Vesa mount on the back of the monitor.

This monitor features a three-year warranty from AOC, sadly AOC has not revealed any pricing or when the monitor will be available.