Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.11.0 Improves Gameplay Experience and Adds Additional Limited-time Seasonal Items from Nook

Nintendo has rolled out Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.11.0, and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced the arrival of the new free content update and also promised that new content will be arriving later this year. Well, the announced free content update is available now for download, and here’s what it does.

[Updated] Free Animal Crossing New Horizons Summer Update Drops Next Week; 2nd Wave Planned for Early August

The update appears to be a minor one with it only adding new limited-time seasonal items from Nook. In addition, the new patch updates the game’s seasonal events and packs changes in order to improve the gameplay experience. The official release notes, as supplied by Nintendo, can be found below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.11.0 Release Notes Ver. 1.11.0 (Released July 28, 2021) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.11.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. General updates Seasonal events have been updated. The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping. Fixed issues Adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

As always, the download will automatically be downloaded if this function has been enabled on the user’s Switch. The update can also be downloaded manually by selecting Software Update in the Nintendo Switch HOME menu.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available globally now. Nintendo released the game back in March of 2020. As revealed by Nintendo, the title has sold over 32 million copies as of March 31, 2021 – slightly below 2017’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.