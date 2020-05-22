New Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.1 is Now Live and its Packs Bug Fixing
Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.1 has just been rolled out by Nintendo, and here’s what it does.
The new update for New Horizons is a minor one and the release notes only mention that the patch addresses several bugs. It’s unclear at this point which issues have exactly been resolved. Nonetheless, we’ve included the release notes, as supplied by Nintendo, down below.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.1 (Released May 21, 2020)
The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.2.1” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.
General updates
- Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.
Nintendo released update 1.2.0 last month. This update introduced Leif and Redd to the game and added several seasonal events.
Animal Crossing New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch globally. The title was released back in March of this year, and as covered last month, the game has sold more digital units in its first month than any other console game in history.
Escape to Your Personal Island Paradise
Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.
Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter