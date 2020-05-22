New Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.1 is Now Live and its Packs Bug Fixing

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.1 has just been rolled out by Nintendo, and here’s what it does.

The new update for New Horizons is a minor one and the release notes only mention that the patch addresses several bugs. It’s unclear at this point which issues have exactly been resolved. Nonetheless, we’ve included the release notes, as supplied by Nintendo, down below.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.1 (Released May 21, 2020) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.2.1” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. General updates Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

Nintendo released update 1.2.0 last month. This update introduced Leif and Redd to the game and added several seasonal events.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch globally. The title was released back in March of this year, and as covered last month, the game has sold more digital units in its first month than any other console game in history.

