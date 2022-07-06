Android Lock Screens Could Soon Start Displaying Ads

Glance is apparently getting ready to launch ads on your Android lock screen. For those who do not know, Glance is a subsidiary of an ad-tech firm called InMobi group, the company made its presence in Asian markets in the past and now expanding in other regions including the States.

Glance happens to be a three-year-old startup that is responsible for serving news, media content, and games on the lock screens of Android phones, the service is backed by Google and is currently preparing to bring everything it offers to the smartphones in around two months, based on the latest report.

Would You Be Okay with Ads on Your Android Lock Screen?

The report also talks about how the subsidiary is apparently in talks with the carriers in the U.S. for new collaborative ideas. It is planning on launching smartphones next month. The report also talks about how the service is focusing on developing a "premium product" for the U.S. market, implying that most people would be happy to pay for the services being offered.

Glance has promised to make the Android lock screen engaging by offering ads. The service uses AI to offer a better, more personalized experience, especially if you are looking to get rid of your dead lock screen. This is going to be done by using local, relevant news, stories, as well as casual games.

For those wondering, Glance is already valued at $2 billion and managed to get its first 100 million active users, in just 21 months. The service now has over 400 million smartphones in the Asian market, and aside from the Google funding, it is being funded by some of the biggest names in the Asian markets, and the company already has tie-ups with the likes of Xiaomi and Samsung.

The expansion in the U.S. through carriers looks to be a promising move for the company but considering how not a lot of people are fans of ads on their lock screens, we are not sure this initiative involving Androids is going to be something that would work out.