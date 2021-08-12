Android 12 Beta 4 Leak Reveals Pixel 6 to Likely Feature a 50MP Samsung Camera and 5G Modem

With Android 12 Beta 4 rolling out to Pixel devices, a new version of the Google Camera app hints at some Samsung-made components expected to be found in the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro May Feature the Samsung 5123 5G Modem, Putting Qualcomm out of the Deal Completely

An XDA Developers member cstark27 found a string in a new APK leak titled ‘gn1_wide_p21’ suggesting that the primary sensor belonging to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the Samsung 50MP GN1. Additionally, the member discovered a reference to the ‘g5123b’ modem, and that is not all because that modem is ‘mapped’ to five Google devices with the following codenames.

Oriole - Pixel 6

Raven - Pixel 6 Pro

Passport - Unreleased Google foldable smartphone

Slider - Possibly unreleased Google handset with a sliding display

Fifth unknown device

The ‘g5123b’ modem leak suggests that Samsung’s Exynos 5123 will be arriving to all five of these handsets, and we will see them in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro first. Thankfully, it supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks, which is one reason why both flagships are expected to be widely available in the United States. Google’s Tensor is also expected to be mass produced using Samsung’s 5nm technology, with a previous rumor stating that the custom SoC could be an unreleased member of the Exynos family.

With this leak, it is almost confirmed that Google and Samsung have a deeply-knitted partnership, and even though Qualcomm claims that it will continue working with Google as far as Snapdragon chipsets go, we have yet to see evidence of that happening, at least for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Are you excited to see what these components can do when Google officially announces its flagship family in the coming months? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

