Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 Is the World’s First 200MP Smartphone Camera, Offers up to 50MP Imaging Using Binning Technology

Samsung continues to push the boundaries of the megapixel number and today, the company has announced the ISOCELL HP1, making it the world’s first smartphone camera with a maximum image resolution of a whopping 200MP. There are some advancements made with its sensor, so let us check it in detail here.

The ISOCELL HP1 features a 0.64μm native pixel size, with its new ChameleonCell technology offering full-pixel rendering, along with support for 2×2 pixel binning, or 4×4 pixel binning. When using 2×2 pixel binning mode, the flagship sensor can capture 50MP stills. In the 4×4 pixel binning mode, the ISOCELL HP1 can capture 12.5MP images bearing a 2.65μm pixel size. Additionally, Samsung’s latest sensor can capture 8K video at 30FPS.

Aside from this, Samsung has announced the ISOCELL GN5, a slim 50MP sensor with support for Dual Pixel Pro autofocus technology for all-directional autofocusing. Sporting a native pixel size of 1μm, the ISOCELL GN5 supports 2×2 pixel binning mode for capturing 12.5MP stills in low-light conditions. Samsung claims that the latest sensor features Front Deep Trench Isolation or FDTI technology. This allows the sensor to absorb as much light as possible inside a pixel while reducing grain accumulation.

Like the 200MP ISOCELL HP1, the ISOCELL GN5 also supports 8K video recording at 30FPS. Unfortunately, Samsung has not detailed which products will be treated to these two sensors, meaning that there is no way of knowing if Galaxy S22 members or just the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature the flagship sensor. According to a previous rumor, Samsung was going to use the 200MP sensor for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the premium handset also getting ‘Olympus’ branding to hype its value.

There was another rumor making the rounds that Xiaomi is working on a flagship with a 192MP sensor with 16-in-1 binning support. We are not sure if the Chinese giant will take advantage of this 200MP sensor, but we will update our readers if any development takes place.

