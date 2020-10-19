The full AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU stack which includes the Zen 3 powered Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5600X has been pictured in a tweet by HXL (@9550Pro). In the picture, all four CPUs can be seen sitting in a tray and it is likely that these are the first CPU (Retail) samples sent to an OEM or board partner for integration/testing on their new platforms.

Full AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" Desktop CPU Stack Pictured, Coming Soon To A Gaming PC Near You!

The picture shows all four AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs sitting in a box tray. These CPUs have their official brandings over the IHS which suggests that these are the final retail samples that will ship out to OEMs, Partners, Reviewers, and Customers in the coming weeks. The OPN codes and serial numbers have been blurred since they can be used to track the main source from where the picture originates.

This more or less confirms that AMD is already shipping out its Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs and we can hope for good quantities at launch for all four CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs have already been listed by several retailers and they're also available for preorders but at inflated price points right now. Once again, the official launch is on November 5th which is two weeks from now.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.

In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?